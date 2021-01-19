MARKET NEWS

India vs Australia: Video of fans singing 'Vande Mataram' at the stadium will give you goosebumps

The Indian Cricket team pulled off a historic win at the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Brisbane's Gabba on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 11:35 PM IST
The Indian players successfully chased a 328-run target in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

The Indian Cricket team pulled off a historic win at the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Brisbane's Gabba on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the series by 2-1.

Social media is flooded with praises for the Indian Cricket who withstood an all-out assault by Australia to retain the trophy.

This video of the crowd singing Vande Matram in a synchronized manner absolutely resonates with what each Indian is feeling today.

Resuming from 4/0 on Day 5, India lost Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply, but half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Pant saw them record the highest successful chase in the second innings of a Test match, at The Gabba.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Border-Gavaskar series #Border-Gavaskar Trophy #Brisbane #Cheteshwar Pujara #cricket #Fortress Gabba #India #India vs Australia Test series #Rishabh Pant #Sports
first published: Jan 19, 2021 11:35 pm

