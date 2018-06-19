ICC charges Sri Lankan cricket captain Chandimal for ball tampering, SLC denies wrongdoing

Sri Lanka cricket team captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with altering the condition of the ball in the second test against West Indies. A formal hearing has been scheduled after the second test concludes in St. Lucia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed.

Displeased and tempered by these allegations, Sri Lankan players refused to take the field on the third day of the match in St Lucia on Saturday, which ultimately resulted in a delay for almost two hours after the ICC instructed umpires - Aleem Dar and Ian Gould - to change the ball and to award the West Indies five penalty runs.

The ICC tweeted, “Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct”.

The article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct deals with wrong and unfair changing of the condition of the ball. According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the exact same charge was exercised against the Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft who was caught on camera rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the ball against South Africa in March.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket team (SLC) has denied these allegations and have said their players were not involved in any such wrongdoing.

“SLC advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game 'under protest' to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game,” adding, “SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team,” the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka were 334 for eight in their second innings at the end of the fourth day, leading by 287 runs after the hosts were dismissed for 300. West Indies won the first test of the three-match series by 226 runs.