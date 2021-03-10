English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney sent on 'leave'; may resign before term ends: Reports

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, has not been on best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards various policy decisions, news agency PTI reported.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
A general view of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Image: Reuters/Nikhil Monteiro)

A general view of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Image: Reuters/Nikhil Monteiro)

The International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on a "leave" after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. He may resign before his term ends, news agency PTI reported.

Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 for a tenure till 2022, has not also been on best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards to various policy decisions, the PTI report suggested.

He has come under scrutiny for his allegedly "abrasive behaviour" with colleagues.

"There have been testimonies from multiple ICC staff about his 'abrasive behaviour' which hasn't been great for the morale of a very efficient group of employees," the news agency quoted a senior official close to the ICC Board as saying.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the internal investigation was commissioned in late February. The review report's findings were based on opinions of 85 employees and ex-employees of the world cricket body.

Close

Related stories

The ICC's human resources committee, led by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Ian Watmore, discussed the report's findings and sent a unanimous recommendation to the ICC board to act against Sawhney, the Cricinfo report added. The recommendation was approved by a majority.

Sawhney did not immediately respond to these news reports. More details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Current Affairs #ICC
first published: Mar 10, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.