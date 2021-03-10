ICC CEO Manu Sawhney sent on 'leave'; may resign before term ends: Reports

A general view of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Image: Reuters/Nikhil Monteiro)

The International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on a "leave" after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. He may resign before his term ends, news agency PTI reported.

Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 for a tenure till 2022, has not also been on best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards to various policy decisions, the PTI report suggested.

He has come under scrutiny for his allegedly "abrasive behaviour" with colleagues.

"There have been testimonies from multiple ICC staff about his 'abrasive behaviour' which hasn't been great for the morale of a very efficient group of employees," the news agency quoted a senior official close to the ICC Board as saying.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the internal investigation was commissioned in late February. The review report's findings were based on opinions of 85 employees and ex-employees of the world cricket body.

The ICC's human resources committee, led by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Ian Watmore, discussed the report's findings and sent a unanimous recommendation to the ICC board to act against Sawhney, the Cricinfo report added. The recommendation was approved by a majority.

Sawhney did not immediately respond to these news reports. More details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)