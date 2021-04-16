Heath Streak ban: If the world is not free of corruption, how can cricket be?

Heath Streak ban: The match or spot-fixing scandal is almost 25 years old.

For years, cricket lovers have quoted this line by the West Indian writer CLR James. “What do they know of cricket, who only cricket know.”

James meant to say that those who truly get cricket, also understand a good deal about other aspects of life. His words were a compliment to the game.

But when the corruption in modern cricket is factored in, the line acquires a less hagiographic meaning, which is that those who know cricket also know it is not free of sin.

On April 14 the ICC revealed that its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had banned Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwe captain and one of the nation’s few great players, for eight years. Streak had admitted to dealings with a bookie and accepting expensive gifts from him, including two bitcoins that Streak sold for $35,000. One can see Streak, who has a family safari business, in the African bush, under blue skies and surrounded by animals, scrolling his phone and reading up on Bitcoin. Such is the contemporary world.

Long-Running Episode

The match or spot-fixing scandal is almost 25 years old. But to this day anyone who has been around cricket is often asked, “Are matches fixed?” Initially, the answer would be, “Only if it’s some contrived tournament with players who don’t make that much money otherwise.”

Then the IPL arrived, and with it similar leagues, such as in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and with it nearly everybody of some standing in cricket started earning well. Now, if anyone asked, “Are matches fixed?”, or “Are players corrupt?”, the answer was, “Everyone is well-paid. They don’t need to earn illicit money.” There also was scrutiny – from tax authorities, media and administrators. It just wasn’t worth the trouble.

But, it seems that certain circumstances can still make a person vulnerable to juicy carrots dangled before them. In Streak’s case, there was a mix of ambition and possible resentment over losing a portion of his land to the rapacious Robert Mugabe government. It also rankled him that his career ended prematurely, at age 31, due to differences with his cricket board over matters such as team selection.

In 2004, Streak told The Guardian, “I was fed up with telling quality players they didn’t deserve to be in the team when we all knew that was false. I demanded action from the Zimbabwe Cricket Union (ZCU).”

Active After Retirement

Streak was in demand as a coach, however, including in the Indian Premier El Dorado. He was the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also coached Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. It was in the context of Bangladesh that a bookie, identified as “an Indian gentleman, Mr X” by the ICC’s press release, got in touch with Streak. He wanted access to players, and inside information pertaining to matches.

Mr X’s pitch struck his target at that itchy spot where ambition meets past hurt. According to the ICC release, Mr X “was interested in organizing a league in Zimbabwe”, and Streak could, “earn some good money from it.” Hot for the offer, “Mr Streak also made it clear in these discussions that he wanted to establish a T20 League in Zimbabwe and was passionate about furthering cricket in Zimbabwe.”

Streak’s mouth watered, and he committed the mistake so many in various walks of life do, of throwing away a decent thing going for greener grass. In 2017, a player reported an approach from Mr X to the ACU. In the course of their investigation, the ACU learnt of Mr X’s association with Streak. That led to him being found out.

There is money in politics, cinema, business, corporate excellence. Yet all have corruption as well. And so will cricket. As long as it is played by humans. Maybe it will be different when AI takes over.