Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here's how Twitter wished the master blaster

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 46 on April 24 and Twitter was abuzz with greetings for the maestro.

Fans of the master blaster, including Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, VVS Laxman, his IPL teammates and the BCCI wished him on the microblogging site. Here are some of the best wishes for the Little Master.



Wish you a very Happy B'day Paaji, have a great year ahead. @sachin_rt

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2019



You're an inspiration beyond words with your humility, wisdom and class! Every second with you is an opportunity to learn. Happy birthday @sachin_rt sir

#HappyBirthdaySachin

— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 24, 2019

Indian cricket captain Kohli wished Sachin paaji the best on the occasion.The number one ODI bowler in the world and India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah tweeted, "You're an inspiration beyond words with your humility, wisdom and class!".

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle wished Sachin and said:



Happy birthday Master @sachin_rt have a blessed one — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 24, 2019



Tendulkar's former opening partner Sehwag showered praise on his mentor.



With the Master, the Rise is Faster !

46, as much as it represents the years you have blessed this planet, for me 4 6 is more about how the scorecard read at beginning of the over when you batted. May you continue to manifest your strength in innumerable ways #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/y5Ld3t0Ar0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2019



Former Test batsman VVS Laxman let the world know that SRT was and remains an inspiration to millions.



Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt . #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/UF9IW1eUkv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2019



Captain of Indian Women's ODI team Mithali Raj tweeted:

Wishing a very happy birthday to a person who has inspired me throughout my career to pursuing excellence and never settle for anything less- @sachin_rt have a wonderful year!— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 24, 2019

Pakistani bowler Akhtar, who has faced brunt of Tendulkar's attacking stroke play. took the opportunity to heap praises on the former Indian skipper and said:

The man who redefined cricket with his unmatchable skills, Plus he’s a great human being wishes the Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySachin | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/5gK7tSFVqv— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 24, 2019

India's top ranked badminton player Kidambi Srikanth also wished the legendary batsman.

Every cricketer played cricket and became famous, @sachin_rt played cricket and cricket became famous. A very happy birthday Sachin Sir!#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/QecdCFD9l3— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) April 24, 2019

Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh tweeted:

Wishing a very happy birthday to the person who inspired all of us. Have a great year ahead @sachin_rt bhaiya. #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/LBU5WMry2G— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 24, 2019

Here are a few more tweets:

Wishing one of the greatest cricketer of all time @sachin_rt ji a very happy birthday.. You are an inspiration for all of us..!! pic.twitter.com/GR9RyDCYQn— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 24, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySachin was one of the most trending topics on Twitter and even we would wish Tendulkar on his 46th birthday and thank him for entertaining millions with his bat.