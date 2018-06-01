App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happy birthday, Dinesh Karthik: DK version 2.0 looks promising and entertaining!

As he turns 33 on June 1, Dinesh Karthik's second innings looks very promising

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dinesh Karthik debuted for India on September 5, 2004 in an ODI against England at Lord’s. In two months’ time, he was playing the game’s longest format. But since then, he has never been a regular in the Indian side as he has had a stop-start international career. There was never a doubt over his talent and athleticism, but consistency always eluded him. Presence of a giant like MS Dhoni didn’t help either.

The wicket-keeper batsman always got a chance when MSD was not playing. He scored heaps of runs in the domestic circuit and was the first choice whenever Dhoni didn’t feature in the side. But Karthik failed to translate those performances on the international stage, and couldn’t rise up to the occasion and impress in whatever limited opportunities he got.

But his heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh has shown a different Karthik to the world — someone who doesn’t crumble under pressure and instead soaks it all and delivers ever-so coolly, almost every time. His 8-ball 29* which also included a six off the last ball helped India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter.

Karthik turns 33 on June 1 and it would be safe to say that year 2018 has witnessed DK: version 2.0. And his second innings looks very promising. After the Nidahas Trophy final, many said the Indian team has got a new finisher. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to a third place finish. He displayed superb leadership qualities apart from his new-found consistency in batting. He finished at the ninth spot in the list of batsmen with most runs. In 16 matches, he amassed 498 runs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 147.77. DK not only led his side brilliantly but also played the role of a finisher perfectly.

related news

As India start their international cricketing calendar soon, Karthik would be in the fray after impressive performances in recent times. With India’s Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha all set to miss the Afghanistan Test due to a thumb injury, DK would be in contention to make a Test comeback too.

In short, 2018 has been wonderful for him and DK: version 2.0 is here to impress! Happy birthday, Karthik!
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #cricket #Dinesh Karthik #India vs afghanistan #IPL 2018 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.