Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook and Sony Pictures partner to bring VoD content from India tour of Australia

Facebook will post exclusive video-on-demand match content across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests in relation to the said video-on-demand match content provided by SPNI.

Moneycontrol News

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on November 28 announced a digital content partnership with social media giant Facebook for the ongoing Indian national cricket team’s tour of Australia.

With this partnership in place, Facebook will post exclusive video-on-demand match content across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests in relation to the said video-on-demand match content provided by SPNI.

Match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match amongst others and will feature on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page. With this fans will be able to catch up on action they missed during the match.

"We are excited to partner with Facebook as the exclusive social media platform for the India tour of Australia. This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game," SPNI's Digital Business head Manish Aggarwal said.

Commenting on the above collaboration, Facebook India Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said that the partnership will deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe.

"We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch," he said.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 05:50 pm

