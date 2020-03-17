App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Pakistan Cricket Board postpones PSL amid COVID-19 chaos

"HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course" PCB tweeted from its official handle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 17 postponed the remainder of their premier T20 event - the Pakistan Super League, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSL had entered the knockout stages, with the semifinal matches due to be played on March 17 in Lahore, and the finals scheduled for March 18.

The PCB had already shortened the league by four days considering the worsening scenario around the coronavirus.

Multan Sultans were to take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the same venue in the evening.

"Sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned is the key, esp those who are travelling back to their homes.Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy...well the table-topper should be handed the trophy" former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi, who plays for Multan Sultans, tweeted.

The PCB on March 16 called off an upcoming ODI and Test against Bangladesh next month. It also suspended a domestic tournament.

The PSL had seen numerous withdrawals by foreign players in the last few days and most had left the event to return home in view of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives internationally.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 184.

The pandemic has claimed over 7,000 lives and infected close to 175,000 people world over.

It has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in a year when several quadrennial events like the Olympics, Euro 2020 and Copa America are scheduled.

Last week, Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, as was India's ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held without spectators before being scrapped.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was also cut short before the beginning of the two-match Test series while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

