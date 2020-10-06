US President Donald Trump being treated with Dexamethasone; Here's all you need to know about the steroid

United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House late on October 5 after spending four days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19. However, the President continues to receive dexamethasone, a powerful, low-cost steroid that has proven effective in treating patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Donald Trump also received his fourth dose of remdesivir before leaving the military hospital and will have to take one more dose of the antiviral drug.



Though White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters that President Donald Trump exceeded all "standard hospital discharge criteria" and that he has not gotten a fever in more than 72 hours, the fact that he is being treated with dexamethasone has raised doubts and concerns.





While some are wondering if President Trump’s COVID-19 symptoms were as mild as they were being portrayed as, others have questioned if it was wise to give dexamethasone to a COVID-19 patient who does not have severe symptoms. This is because dexamethasone is a corticosteroid and can cause harm if administered to a patient with mild COVID-19 symptoms.



According to a research paper published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine , administering dexamethasone to a coronavirus patient who is not at risk of severe illness may further endanger their health.



As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH) guidelines , dexamethasone should not be given to COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support. Dexamethasone is ideally not prescribed to an infected patient right away because it can reduce their immune system’s ability to fight the virus. Yet, President Trump’s doctors administered the steroid drug within two days of him announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.



