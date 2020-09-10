UP govt slashes cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at private labs by 36%

Private labs in Uttar Pradesh can charge no more than Rs 1,600 for an RT-PCR coronavirus test as the state government on September 10 slashed prices. The UP government has capped the cost of the test at Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,500 earlier.

The move comes amid a drop in overall prices of RT-PCR test kits. The state has also fixed the maximum price of confirmatory TrueNat tests at Rs 1,600.

The development comes at a time when indigenous manufacturers of COVID-19 test kits are getting manufacturing approvals, a factor that has pushed up availability and effected a drop in prices.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra further slashed the rates for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories.

Adopting the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for 'testing on demand' for COVID-19, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also allowed tests to be conducted without the need for a prescription.

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is a laboratory technique widely used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases and to measure gene expression in research.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded over 2.85 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 64,028 active cases of infection in the state, with the death toll at 4,112.