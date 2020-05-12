App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi speech on coronavirus: Here are the 5 pillars that will help make India self-reliant

Taking about the third pillar, Indian system, PM Modi said, "Our system should be driven by the latest technology."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the nation in his 8pm speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore. Besides, he also spoke about self-reliant India. He focused on five pillars which will help in making India self-reliant.

"India has the potential to become self-reliant. But for that, we need to strengthen five pillars —  economy, infrastructure, our system, India's demography and the demand-supply chain," Modi said.

"The first pillar is the Indian economy, which should bring a quantum jump," he said, adding that infrastructure is the second pillar. He also said that nation's infrastructure should be such that it signifies modern India.

Close

related news

He further said that the fourth pillar of self-reliant India is our vibrant demography. "Vibrant demography is our strength," Modi said.

On the fifth pillar of the economy, PM Narendra Modi said, "We must fully utilise the demand and supply chains to benefit the economy. We need to empower stakeholders in the supply chain."

He said that to enhance and meet the demand, our supply-chain must be robust. "Today, we have the resources, will, and talent. We will manufacture the best product and modernise the supply chain," he added.

Prime Minister also announced a Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package for a self-independent India.

"The amount is 10 percent of India's GDP. The details of the package will be announced by the Finance Minister," PM Modi added.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Narendra Modi

