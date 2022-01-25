Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

All variants including Omicron becomes inactive on skin after 15 seconds of applying alcohol-based sanitisers, finds study. (Representational image)

‘A kind of pandemic endgame’ in sight for Europe: WHO

Regional Director of WHO, Dr Hans Klurge has said that the region may be seeing a ‘kind of pandemic endgame’ with Omicron replacing the Delta variant at a great speed.

Why is it important?

WHO has been signalling the end of the pandemic too but has been reminding nations that it can only be achieved through equitable distribution of vaccines and other health resources. The regional director’s prediction, even though it is halting, can provide optimism to countries that are struggling to contain the pandemic, support economies and manage widespread public anger against restrictions.

Nine hamsters test Covid-positive in Hong Kong

From the more than 2,600 hamsters seized by Hong Kong health authorities, nine samples have tested positive. After a few of the animals kept at a local pet store tested positive, Hong Kong has seized hamsters from stores and asked people to surrender their pet hamsters for a mass culling.

Why is it important?

Hamsters being infected shows interspecies transmission and Hong Kong’s handling of this could have wider implications for animals across regions under the control of China. China has been following a strict, zero-Covid policy in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the start of the Lunar Year.

Omicron survives longer than other variants, on skin and plastic: study

A study by Japanese researchers found that the new variant survives on surfaces such as the skin and plastic, longer than the previous variants. The study has not been peer reviewed.

Why is it important?

Countries have been reducing quarantine periods and easing lockdown rules, believing Omicron to be less severe. But if the variant survives longer than the earlier variants, then it could mean that the variant can cause infections at a wider scale especially with quarantine periods shortened.

Key points of the study:

*Omicron can survive upto eight days on skin and plastic.

*All variants became inactive on skin after 15 seconds of applying alcohol-based sanitisers.

*Hand hygiene will go a long way in protecting from the infection.

*Virus-survival durations on skin from cadavers were 21.1 hours for Omicron, 19.6 hours for Alpha, 19.1 hours for Beta, 16.8 hours for Delta and 11 hours for Gamma. The virus strain that originated in Wuhan could only survive for 8.6 hours.

Italy’s presidential election held following pandemic protocols

Voting for the next president of the country began on Monday with arrangements made for voting parliamentarians and special regional representatives who have tested positive or are in quarantine.

Why is it important?

The election is of interest because there is no clear winner in sight. The country’s former prime minister and highly divisive figure Silvio Berlusconi has very recently and reluctantly dropped out of the presidential race.

Public schools in UAE reopen for in-person classes

After three weeks of online classes, students in the UAE will return to their schools this week.

Why is it important?

Countries such as the US, UK, South Africa, Japan and Australia have also allowed reopening of schools, though with strict rules to follow. Some of the Indian states have done the same, while others are waiting for the peak to pass. With the third wave believed to be particularly hard on children, the management of school reopening by these countries and states will be closely watched.

Key events in India

*India’s positivity rate–which is the number of positive tests reported against the number of tests done–drops to 15.52 percent. WHO recommends that a government considers reopening its economy after its positivity rate has remained below 5% for two weeks.

*Track samples form ICU or of those with serious symptoms, to stay ahead of any new variant, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, in an interview given to The Indian Express.

*With 248 of the 280 samples tested showing presence of the Omicron variant, Mumbai suspects community transmission with the newer variant has set in. When a region enters the community-transmission stage, anyone there can contract the infection even without coming into contact with a Covid-positive person.