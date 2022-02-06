MARKET NEWS

    February 06, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates: 1.07 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases reported, daily positivity rate drops to 7.4%

    Omicron India Live Updates: The active cases comprise 2.90 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 percent. A reduction of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    Omicron India Live Updates: India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise

    2.90 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
    • February 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

      West Bengal logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

      West Bengal on Saturday reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 218 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 20,05,037, the health department said in its bulletin. Thirty-one more deaths were recorded, raising the toll to 20,789, the bulletin stated. North 24 Parganas logged 223 fresh cases, followed by Kolkata at 159. Eight fatalities were recorded in Kolkata and five in Darjeeling district. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

      Tamil Nadu inoculated 90.78 percent of population with first dose against COVID-19

      Tamil Nadu has inoculated 90.78 percent of people above the age of 18 with the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 by administering the vaccine to 1,86,785 people. At the 21st mega vaccination camp held in Chennai on Saturday, the State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as much as 70.02 per cent received the second dose with 5,77,397 people getting the jab. He inspected the vaccination at the Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital in the city. During the camp, precautionary booster dose was administered to 27,707 people totalling 7,91,889 beneficiaries who included those who received the first and second dose, said a press release. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

      Schools for Classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat to reopen from Monday

      With new coronavirus cases declining, the Gujarat government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7. A circular issued by the education department said that considering the COVID-19 situation, government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume offline education for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

      No large fluctuations in COVID cases expected, Olympics organisers say

      A sharp drop in COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5 among Beijing Olympics-related personnel was due to fewer arrivals at the airport and organisers said on Sunday that they did not expect any more large fluctuations in infection numbers.

      China detected 10 new COVID cases among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 5, the organising committee of the Games said. That was down from Feb. 4's 45 cases - the second highest daily tally since arrivals commenced last month.

      Among the latest cases, four were new airport arrivals, including two athletes or team officials. The remaining six were already in the "closed loop", a bubble keeping Games personnel away from the local population during the Feb. 4-20 Olympics.

    • February 06, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

      Jharkhand logs 449 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

      Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,31,252 on Sunday as 449 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,310, a health bulletin said. East Singhbhum district, under which industrial city Jamshedpur falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 187, followed by 90 in state capital Ranchi. The fresh fatalities were recorded in Seraikela-Kharsawan and Hazaribag districts. 

      The state now has 2,787 active cases, while 4,23,155 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 715 in the last 24 hours. The administration has tested 56,625 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

    • February 06, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

      Kerala records 33,538 new COVID-19 cases, 444 deaths

      Kerala continued to witness a dip in the daily COVID-19 infection rate for the third consecutive day, with the state reporting 33,538 new positive cases on Saturday taking the caseload to 62,44,654. 

      The health department said 46,813 persons recuperated from the disease On February 5, taking the number of recoveries to 58,33,762. "Currently, there are 3,52,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," it said.

    • February 06, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

      Sunday lockdown continues in Kerala amid COVID surge

       
    • February 06, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

      Ladakh adds 111 COVID-19 cases

      Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 26,821 on Sunday as 111 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 226. The death toll remained unchanged at 226.

      While 57 fresh cases were reported from Kargil district, 54 were from Leh district, the officials said. Of the total 226 deaths, 167 were reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil, according to the officials.

    • February 06, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

      23 COVID deaths, 2,106 cases in Odisha

      Odisha recorded 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, while the infections were the lowest in a month as 2,106 people tested positive, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent as 60,483 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a bulletin stated. 

      Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths, Khurda district reported nine. The state had logged 2,603 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Friday. 

      Odisha currently has 23,672 active COVID-19 cases, including 5,245 in Khurda, which is in the red zone. Sundargarh and Cuttack are among the four districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases. As many as 5,376 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,66,811, including 12,34,352 recoveries.

    • February 06, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

      Odisha police collects over Rs 28 lakh fine in 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 guidelines

    • February 06, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

      279 new COVID-19 cases registered in Puducherry

      Puducherry witnessed a slide in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 279 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total caseload in the Union Territory to 1,64,186. On Saturday, the UT had registered 344 coronavirus cases. There are 4,152 active cases in the UT with 96 patients admitted in hospitals taking treatment while the remaining 4,056 patients are recovering in home isolation.

    • February 06, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

      Andaman & Nicobar records 13 new COVID-19 cases

      Andaman and Nicobar Islands logged 13 new COVID-19 cases, three less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload to 9,896, a health department official said on Sunday. Of the 13 new cases, 12 were detected during contact tracing and one during testing at the airport, he said. 

      The union territory now has 214 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,553 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

