Maharashtra pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to technical issues with CO-WIN app: Report

Maharashtra is not the only one to pause trials. Earlier, the Odisha government said it would pause the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 10:24 PM IST
The COVID-19 vaccination trial, which kicked off across the country on January 16, has been temporarily halted in Maharashtra.

As per ANI reports, COVID-19 vaccine trials will be halted in Maharashtra until January 18 due to technical issues with the CO-WIN app.

Maharashtra is not the only one to pause trials. Earlier, the Odisha government said it would pause the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day.

The Odisha administration decided not to conduct the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 17 to observe if those who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 developed any complications from the jab.
TAGS: #Co-WIN app #coronavirus #Covid #COVID-19 Vaccination #COVID-19 vaccination drive
first published: Jan 16, 2021 10:24 pm

