Maharashtra pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to technical issues with CO-WIN app: Report

The COVID-19 vaccination trial, which kicked off across the country on January 16, has been temporarily halted in Maharashtra.



COVID19 vaccination temporarily suspended till 18th January in the entire state of Maharashtra due to technical issues with CoWIN App: State Health Department

As per ANI reports, COVID-19 vaccine trials will be halted in Maharashtra until January 18 due to technical issues with the CO-WIN app.

Maharashtra is not the only one to pause trials. Earlier, the Odisha government said it would pause the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day.

The Odisha administration decided not to conduct the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 17 to observe if those who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 developed any complications from the jab.