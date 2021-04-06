Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19; says she is under home isolation

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Kaif, 37, took to her Instagram Story and requested those who came in contact with her to also get themselves tested.

The "Bharat" star said she is currently following protocols listed by her doctors and thanked fans for their continued support. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. "

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Kaif wrote.

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after superstar Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, singer Aditya Narayan, among others.

Earlier in the day, comic Kunal Kamra also tested COVID-19 positive, along with his parents. Yesterday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for COVID-19. The duo were shooting Karan Johar-backed upcoming film "Mr Lele" in the city.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.