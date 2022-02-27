English
    India's active COVID-19 cases dip to 1,11,472; recovery rate improves to 98.5%

    The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

    PTI
    February 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Coronavirus in India (Representative image)

    Coronavirus in India (Representative image)

    With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

    A reduction of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
    
