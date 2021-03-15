India vs England | No spectators allowed in remaining T20s as COVID-19 cases rise in Gujarat

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1(PC-ICC)

The remaining three T20 international matches between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, would be played behind closed doors, said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

Earlier, 50 percent tickets for all five T20Is between the two teams, scheduled to be played in the same venue, were sold. However, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, no spectators would be allowed in the last three matches.

The spectators who have bought the tickets for the remaining T20I matches would be provided "complete refund", said the statement issued by Nathwani.

The recently-inaugurated stadium witnessed up to 60,000 fans attending the India vs England encounter. The stadium has a capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, making it the "world's largest stadium in terms of spectator capacity."

The first match at the Narendra Modi stadium was the third Test between India and England, which ended in less than two days. The English side were bundled up in a low-scoring bout by the Indian spinners.

In two of the five T20Is played at the stadium so far, the English side won the first match, followed by a victory for team India in the second. The series is tied 1-1. The third, fourth and fifth match would be played on March 16, 18 and 20, respectively.

The decision to suspend the entry of spectators comes amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in five states of India, including Gujarat. The western Indian province reported 890 new cases, as per the update issued by the state health department on March 15. The tally of active infections stood close to 4,500.