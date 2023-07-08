English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

    India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463

    The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed.

    PTI
    July 08, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore

    According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore

    India has registered a single-day rise of 49 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases in the country now stands at 1,463, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 8.

    The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,912, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,543). The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed.

    The case fatality rate now stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    PTI
    Tags: #Covid-19 #fatality rate #single-day rise #vaccine
    first published: Jul 8, 2023 10:43 am