COVID-19 update | Negative coronavirus report must for those entering Gujarat

Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

PTI
March 27, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
COVID-19 test | Source: Reuters

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states. Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

"The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history," the state health department said in a notification.

COVID-19 spike | Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28: CMO

In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said. The order will come into force from April 1.

In the last few days Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst affected. The state recorded 2,190 new cases on Friday, highest since the start of the pandemic.
PTI
first published: Mar 27, 2021 08:12 pm

