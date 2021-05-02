COVID-19 update | North Goa DM imposes restrictions from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10

Representative image

The Goa state government on May 2 announced imposition of COVID-19 restrictions from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10 amid spike in coronavirus cases.

Under the new norms only essential services will be allowed, while casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets will remain closed.

The latest order has been issued by North Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy, who has imposed the restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, citing a rise in recent cases.

Here's what will be allowed/opened:

1) Restaurants up to 50 percent capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaway anytime.2) Fish market and municipal/panchayat market.3) Shops and establishments to remain operational except between 7 pm to 7 am.4) Medical and health facilities.5) Local bodies.6) Industries/factories and other essential offices/utilities like government offices and PSUs.7) Agricultural related activities.8) Construction related activities.9) Groceries/eatables.10) Print and electronic media.11) Telecommunications and internet services.12) Banks, insurance and ATMs

13) petrol pumps and LPG cylinder services.

What's closed?

1) Casinos2) Bars3) Sports complex, auditoriums, community halls or similar places.4) River cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks5) Gym/spa/massage parlours/salons.6) Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within shopping malls.7) Swimming pool.8) Schools, colleges, educational institutions, except for examinations of college students.9) Religious places for the public, however the custodian of such establishments may carry out regular activities.

10) Weekly market.

What's prohibited?

1) Social/political/entertainment/academic/cultural functions. However, marriages with 50 or less people with permission from DM/SDM and cremation with less than 20 people.2) Gathering of 5 or more people at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM.3) Use of buses except fro people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies, with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.