Authorised vaccines effective against all known COVID-19 variants, says WHO Europe chief

All authorised COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variants of novel coronavirus known so far, including the b.1.617 variant, which fuelled the second wave of the pandemic in India, the Europe Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 20.

“All COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines,” Dr Hans Kluge said, adding that all COVID-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

With AFP inputs

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details