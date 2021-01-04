coronavirus 3-Point Analysis | Why is Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ receiving backlash post approval? The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 granted permission for restricted emergency use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines. The approval was based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which reviewed the data on safety and immunogenicity of the two vaccines. However, post the announcement it is India’s indigenous vaccine which has found itself in the middle of a controversy. Here’s why.