App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscompanies
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI General Insurance FY20 net profit up 23.4% at Rs 412 crore

SBI General’s gross written premium rose by 45 percent YoY to Rs 6,840 crore in FY20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector non-life insurer SBI General Insurance posted a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in FY20 net profit to Rs 412 crore helped by a healthy topline growth.

The insurer had a profit after tax of Rs 333.9 crore in the year-ago period (FY19), as per its public disclosures.

SBI General’s gross written premium rose 45 percent YoY to Rs 6,840 crore in FY20. The underwriting profit was at Rs 61 crore in FY20 compared to Rs 79 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The key differentiator for the company has been the diversified product portfolio spread across the motor, health, home, personal accident, commercial lines and crop insurance, the insurer said in a statement.

related news

SBI General is a joint venture between State Bank of India, Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus Group. Australia's IAG which was earlier a joint venture partner exited SBI General by selling its 26 percent to Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus Group in March 2020.

Pushan Mahapatra, MD and CEO said, “SBI General has maintained a steady growth of 45 percent as compared to industry growth of around 12 percent for FY19-20. Despite being one of the younger players in the sector, we have seen impressive progress since commencing operations. Growth has been evident across all lines of businesses.”

The insurer’s profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 564 crore in FY20 as against Rs 470 crore in the year-ago period.  The company reported an incurred loss ratio of 71.1 percent in FY20 compared to 72 percent in FY19.

SBI General’s combined ratio of 98 percent in FY20 compared to 96.7 percent in the year-ago period. The non-life insurer’s solvency stood at 227 percent as against the regulatory requirement of 150 percent. In FY19, the solvency stood at 234 percent.

A combined ratio below 100 percent indicates an insurance company is making underwriting profits.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.