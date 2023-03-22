Govt to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL via OFS at floor price of Rs 2,450

Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)

Centre is planning to sell up to 3.5 percent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) via offer for sale (OFS), according to an exchange filing on March 22.

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, and the government has set floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from its current share price.

The shares of HAL today (March 22) closed 1.02 percent lower at Rs 2,623 apiece on BSE.

According to the regulatory filing, the government has proposed to sell 1.75 percent of its equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on March 23 and March 24 for non-retail investors and additional 1.75 percent stake "in event the oversubscription option is exercised."

Back in 2020, the government had sold 15 per cent of its equity stake in the company at Rs 1,001 per share to raise about Rs 5,000 crore via OFS. The sale price of Rs 1,001 per share was at a 15 per cent discount.

The government owns around 75 percent stake in the company, which was listed in March 2018.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, headquartered in Bangalore. Established on 23 December 1940, HAL is one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world.