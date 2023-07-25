AU SFB Q1 FY24: Can it continue to command a premium valuation?

AU continues to build a future-ready bank with expenditure on network, people, product, and technology

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Soft quarter from AU SFB Margin declines as deposit reprices, lending rate almost flat Asset growth continues, new products in focus Deposit stays flat sequentially as bank uses up excess liquidity in the balance sheet Cost to income ratio elevated as the bank continues to spend on getting future ready Asset quality stable, a tad seasonal jump in slippage Valuation in comparison to large private banks look elevated AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 739, Market Cap: Rs 49,302 crore) has seen a subdued Q1. While loan...