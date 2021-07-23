MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato's listing triggers meme fest on social media

Zomato became the first company in the food delivery segment to list at the bourses.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Online food delivery platform, Zomato had launched its IPO on July 14.

Online food delivery platform, Zomato had launched its IPO on July 14.


Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street on July 23 as it traded at over 60 percent premium to its final offer price of Rs 76. It also became the first company in the food delivery segment to list at the bourses.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal broke his silence for the first time on the much anticipated IPO of the company he founded over a decade ago. He stayed away from investor roadshows, analyst meet and media interviews so far, but as Zomato got ready to list today, he penned a heartfelt note to shareholders and India's startup ecosystem.

As the food delivery company debuted at Dalal street, social media burst out with a meme fest. Netizens didn’t hold back encashing on the successful listing of the company.

Close

Related stories




While some were cheering Zomato's IPO, others complained of the Zomato app being down. However, it wasn't just Zomato facing disruptions. Several major digital platforms such as Amazon and Myntra, among others, faced temporary disruptions on July 22 connected to content distribution network Akamai.

The outage affected airlines including Delta, and online stores such as Amazon and Myntra, food delivery apps such as Zomato, payment apps such as Paytm, and OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, games like Call of Duty, along with a host of banks whose pages were not loading, tracking website Down Detector reported. Other Akamai websites that were down were PlayStation Network and Steam.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BSE #memes #NSE #Twitter #Zomato IPO #Zomato listing
first published: Jul 23, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.