Zomato's listing triggers meme fest on social media

Online food delivery platform, Zomato had launched its IPO on July 14.

Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street on July 23 as it traded at over 60 percent premium to its final offer price of Rs 76. It also became the first company in the food delivery segment to list at the bourses.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal broke his silence for the first time on the much anticipated IPO of the company he founded over a decade ago. He stayed away from investor roadshows, analyst meet and media interviews so far, but as Zomato got ready to list today, he penned a heartfelt note to shareholders and India's startup ecosystem.



As the food delivery company debuted at Dalal street, social media burst out with a meme fest. Netizens didn’t hold back encashing on the successful listing of the company.



Zomato has come a long way from this 2015 meme





While some were cheering Zomato's IPO, others complained of the Zomato app being down. However, it wasn't just Zomato facing disruptions. Several major digital platforms such as Amazon and Myntra, among others, faced temporary disruptions on July 22 connected to content distribution network Akamai.