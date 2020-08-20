Yes Bank case: Bombay HC grants bail to Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan as ED chargesheet delayed

The Bombay High Court on August 20 granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case, as the Enforcement Directorate could not file chargesheet in 60 days time.

The Wadhawans were granted bail on condition of Rs 1 lakh cash bail and deposit of their passports, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)