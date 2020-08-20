172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|yes-bank-case-bombay-hc-grants-bail-to-kapil-dheeraj-wadhawan-as-ed-chargesheet-delayed-5733091.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank case: Bombay HC grants bail to Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan as ED chargesheet delayed

The Bombay Hc on August 20 granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case, as the Enforcement Directorate could not file chargesheet in 60 days time.

File image

The Bombay High Court on August 20 granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case, as the Enforcement Directorate could not file chargesheet in 60 days time.

The Wadhawans were granted bail on condition of Rs 1 lakh cash bail and deposit of their passports, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Yes Bank

