January 28, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST

PM Modi's address at Davos Summit LIVE | Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit on January 28. The PM will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increasing use of technology.


World Economic Forum LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda Summit on January 28.Modi will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increasing use of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.  M
ore than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution -- using technology for the good of humanity.  The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other world leaders.
  • January 28, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

    WEF 2021|  Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good: PM Modi

    Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good and global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain: PM Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda

  • January 28, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST

    WEF 2021| India is now working to provide unique health IDs to its 1.3 billion citizens for easy access to health care: PM Modi

  • January 28, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST

    WEF 2021| National Logistic Policy will be released by the govt

    Answering a question on the importance of infrastructure in a growing economy, PM Modi says that the govt will release a national logistic policy.

  • January 28, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST

    WEF 2021| PM Interacts With CEOs 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the CEOs of multi-national companies from across the world.

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST

    WEF 2021| India is saving the lives of people in other countries as well

    India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination: PM Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST

    WEF 2021| India didn't forget its global responsibilities as well: PM Modi 

    In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries & delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries: PM Narendra Modi at WEF2021

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

    WEF 2021| India's digital drive is a subject of interest even for WEF experts: PM Modi 

    India has resolved to become atma-nirbhar which will strengthen globalization. Atma-nirbhar campaign will receive support from industry 4.0
    In the last 6 years, India's digital drive has become a subject of interest even for WEF experts.Banks, Phones are all connected via Aadhar. 
    In December, 4 trillion rupees of transactions enabled through the UPI systems. Many countries are looking to replicate the UPI networks.
    During covid, 1.8 trillion rupees were transferred to bank accounts of beneficiaries: PM Modi at World Economic Forum

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

    WEF 2021|  India sent necessary medicines, trained Healthcare staffing various countries: PM Modi

    We shared, educated the world on Ayurveda India is aiding vaccination efforts by sending vaccines across the world and helping build the necessary infrastructure. Only two made in India vaccines have come into play, more vaccines on their way, says PM Modi. 
     

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST

    WEF 2021| More vaccines can be expected from India 

    Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

    WEF 2021|  In 12 days India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers 

    In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities: PM Narendra Modi

  • January 28, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST

    WEF 2021|  WATCH LIVE : Watch PM Narendra Modi's address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda

