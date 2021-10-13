Wipro to get more employees to office from January 2022, aims to strengthen teamwork

Representational image.

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro, which had already started getting senior executives back to office in September, will accelerate the initiative from January 2022 as the vaccination gains pace, said a top executive.

The company has 50 percent of the employees doubly vaccinated and 85 percent have got at least one dose. Wipro started getting senior executives to office twice a week from September.

Speaking to media persons announcing the company’s Q2 FY22 results, Saurabh Govil, chief human resources office, Wipro, said, “We have made a start (on return to office) and I think it's a very welcome change.”

Stating that employees are very keen to come to office, Govil explained that the company will further accelerate the return to office initiative at the senior leadership level in the coming quarter, where the company is going to ask people who are doubly vaccinated and are keen to come across bands, to start coming to offices.

“From January onwards, hoping the pandemic is settling on well, we will gradually increase the participation of people on premises. We believe it will really strengthen the engagement and teamwork as we get people back into offices or even a gradual process with employee health and safety being the priority,” he added.

Wipro reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2021, up 6.9 percent on a sequential basis. The company has guided for the sequential growth of 2-4 percent for Q3 FY22. The company added over 11,475 employees in the quarter ending September 2021, taking the total employee count to 221,365.