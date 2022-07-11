English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wipro PARI to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH

    Wipro PARI said the acquisition will help with the strategic development of the group in Europe

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    File image

    File image

    Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s industrial automation business Wipro PARI has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH, the company said on July 11.

    Hochrainer, a supplier of automation technology and assembly systems for global automobile manufacturers, was started in 1973 and has 130 employees. 

    “Our industrial automation business has grown significantly in the last four years. This acquisition will further help us expand our Europe presence and consolidate our global leadership position. It will bring significant benefits to our customers and other stakeholders,” Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO Pratik Kumar said. 

    For Hochrainer, the acquisition would help it achieve growth and have access to resources and future technologies, it said. Hochrainer’s leadership — Erich and Werner Hochrainer —  will become part of Wipro PARI. 

    Hochrainer’s management said both companies have been established in their fields for years as “world leaders in innovation, technology, and quality”. “We are convinced that this engagement will bring significant benefits to customers and long-term future prospects for Wipro Hochrainer,” it said. 

    Close

    Related stories

    Wipro PARI MD Ranjit Date said with the acquisition, the company would look to strengthen its capability globally, grow its offerings in the EV space and provide a base to support European customers.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #hochrainer #Wipro Infra Engineering #Wipro Infrastructure Engineering
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 03:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.