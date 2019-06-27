App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro exits WAISL JV, sells remaining 11% share to Antariksh Softtech

In April last year, Wipro had sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT Services Ltd (WAISL) to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs 3.15 crore deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major Wipro June 27 said it has exited its joint venture WAISL by selling its 11 per cent shareholding to Antariksh Softtech for Rs 55 lakh.

In April last year, Wipro had sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT Services Ltd (WAISL) to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs 3.15 crore deal.

WAISL was a joint venture (JV) between Wipro (74 per cent) and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which held 26 per cent stake. It provided various IT services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Close

Consequent to the April sale, Wipro held 11 per cent stake in WAISL with DIAL holding 26 per cent and Antariksh 63 per cent.

"The parties have now mutually agreed to sell the remaining stake in WAISL to Antariksh. Consequently, Wipro Ltd has exited the JV by selling the remaining 11 per cent stake in WAISL to Antariksh and the JV agreement has been terminated," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

The sale was completed on June 26, 2019 for a consideration of Rs 55 lakh, it added.

The filing said that Antariksh Softtech was incorporated in October 2006.

Antariksh Softtech, along with its group companies, is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and other information and communication services.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Wipro

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.