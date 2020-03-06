Will make Maharashtra number one state on economic front again: Ajit Pawar

Expressing concerns over the observations in the Economic Survey 2019-20, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will reclaim the state's top ranking.

The survey was tabled in the state legislature ahead of the budget.

It indicates that Maharashtra is lagging behind in sectors such as industries and services while employment generation too was poor during the five years of Devendra Fadnavis-led regime, Pawar said.

"This is the result of wrong policies," the state finance minister said, adding that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, which came to power in November 2019, will correct these mistakes.

"We will try to reclaim Maharashtra's number one position in agriculture, industries, trade, education and foreign investment," Pawar said.