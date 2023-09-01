Why PE firms may find Cipla acquisition a different ball game

On August 10, Moneycontrol reported citing sources that Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, has submitted a non-binding bid along with its LPs (limited partners) to acquire control in pharma major Cipla with the promoter Hamied family in stake sale mode.

There have been instances in the past when private equity firms taking over a substantial stake in pharma and healthcare companies have managed to showcase an impressive turnaround, like what happened after KKR's takeover of JB Pharma and Max Health and CVC Capital's acquisition of HealthCare Global. These examples, coupled with the already strong standing of one of India's leading drug makers, Cipla, are making market participants enthusiastic about a potential PE buyout of the promoters’ stake in the company. News...