Why is it time to book the gains in Zensar?

Zensar has seen three CEOs in the past three years and a volatile and sub-par financial performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Huge outperformance of Zensar this year New CEO so far has delivered well, especially with a sharp uptick in margin Deal win has gathered pace Top account mining shows visible result Key verticals like hi-tech still not firing and retail remains weak Demand environment still weak that limits earnings upside Company looking to catch up with top performing mid-sized companies in three years The stock of Zensar Technologies (CMP: Rs 385 Market Cap: Rs 8719 crore) has outperformed the Nifty and the Nifty IT Index by...