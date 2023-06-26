English
    Why is it time to book the gains in Zensar?

    The limited scope for margin expansion and challenging demand scenario caps the earnings upside in the near term.

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 26, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Zensar has seen three CEOs in the past three years and a volatile and sub-par financial performance

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Huge outperformance of Zensar this year New CEO so far has delivered well, especially with a sharp uptick in margin Deal win has gathered pace Top account mining shows visible result Key verticals like hi-tech still not firing and retail remains weak Demand environment still weak that limits earnings upside Company looking to catch up with top performing mid-sized companies in three years The stock of Zensar Technologies (CMP: Rs 385 Market Cap: Rs 8719 crore) has outperformed the Nifty and the Nifty IT Index by...

