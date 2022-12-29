English
    Why are Indian crypto investors asking for proof of reserve?

    Debangana Ghosh
    December 29, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

    Since the collapse of world’s third largest crypto exchange FTX in November -- on account of wrongly reported assets which were in its own tokens -- crypto investors closer home have been demanding their exchanges to release ‘proof of reserves’ or PoR. The PoR is basically a method to disclose an institution like an exchange’s assets to quantify if they hold sufficient resources to back customer balances. This is calculated by a third party auditor. In India, CoinSwitch and CoinDCX had published their PoRs so far.

    Tags: #crypto investors #cryptocurrency #MC Mini #MC Minis #Proof of Reserve
    first published: Dec 29, 2022 05:07 pm