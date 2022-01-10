Whirlpool Q3 PAT seen up 100.2% YoY to Rs 413.2 cr: KRChoksey

live bse live

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Whirlpool to report net profit at Rs 413.2 crore up 100.2% year-on-year (down 65.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,607.1 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 92.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 49.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 129.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

