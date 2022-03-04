English
    What is Google Play Pass and is it worth it?

    Vikas SN
    March 04, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

    App subscriptions is the new business model in town for developers who usually make money from ads, in-app purchases or paid app sales. Google Play Pass, which recently launched in India, offers users a selection of games and apps for a subscription fee.

    These apps will be ad-free with no in-app purchases or any upfront payment. Developers earn an algorithm-based royalty that incorporate different signals like time spent and how users value the app content across multiple genres, be it weather apps or narrative driven independent games.

    If you find yourself paying for multiple apps or games every month, then this subscription will be a great deal for you.

    Popular app_001
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #Google #Google Pass #MC Minis
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 03:23 pm
