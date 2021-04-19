WATCH: Moneycontrol Pro’s The Consistent Compounders Show—Episode 6

In the latest episode of The Consistent Compounders Show, a series of exclusive interviews with India’s top fund managers, Saurabh Mukherjea chats with Taher Badshah, CIO Equities–Invesco MF.

Badshah, with more than 24 years of experience in the Indian equity market, joined Invesco-India from Motilal Oswal Asset Management, where, as the head of equities, he was responsible for leading the equity investment team. He has also worked with companies like Kotak Mahindra Investment Advisors, ICICI Prudential Asset Management and Alliance Capital Asset Management.

An electronics engineer by training, Badshah also has a Masters in Management Studies, with specialisation in finance, from SP Jain Institute of Management.

Watch Badshah share key insights into his stock selection and investment philosophy.

The Consistent Compounders Show is another addition to Moneycontrol Pro’s bouquet of premium offerings and will be helmed by Mukherjea, the founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Management.

Through the interviews, Mukherjea, the former CEO of Ambit Capital, will attempt to glean for Pro users the wealth of wisdom accumulated by some of the finest minds in India’s fund management industry. The interviews will offer a deep understanding of the thought process and guiding principles of these financial experts on how they manage billions.

The Consistent Compounders Show will give Pro subscribers an opportunity to find answers to the most pertinent questions on creating wealth from the top names in financial services. ​