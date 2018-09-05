Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

In December of 1962, Warren Buffett (then 32), was gaining notoriety as an investor in Omaha, this was also when he first began buying stock in Berkshire Hathaway. By mid-1965, he had bought enough shares to take control of the company. (Pictured here are caricatures of Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger on Heinz bottles. Kraft Heinz is backed by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital)