Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett's precocious business acumen was on evidence since early childhood. Here's how the world's third richest man managed to gradually amass a fortune over the years. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Renowned investor Warren Buffett dubbed the 'Oracle of Omaha', was born in 1930. The 88-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO has had a good mind for business and investment since he was a child. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Buffett bought his first stock in 1941 at the age of 11, buying six shares of Cities Service, an oil service company, at $38 per share. The world's third richest man filed his first tax return aged 14, after making $500 by delivering newspapers. By the time he finished high school, Buffett had bought a stake in a 40-acre farm in Omaha, Nebraska. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 In December of 1962, Warren Buffett (then 32), was gaining notoriety as an investor in Omaha, this was also when he first began buying stock in Berkshire Hathaway. By mid-1965, he had bought enough shares to take control of the company. (Pictured here are caricatures of Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger on Heinz bottles. Kraft Heinz is backed by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital) 4/7 Buffett purchased See's Candies, an American manufacturer and distributor of candy, for $25 million in 1972. By the time he was 43, his net worth hit the $100 million mark. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Buffett was 52 when he first made it to the Forbes list of richest Americans. His net worth at that time was $250 million. Three years later, his net worth quadrupled and he became a billionaire. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 From 1989 to 1999, Buffett's net worth grew ten times. By the age of 69, his net worth was $36 billion. (Pictured here with his wife and daughter in 1997. Image: Reuters) 7/7 Warren Buffett annually draws $100,000 (his salary for decades) from Berkshire Hathaway and receives no bonus or other compensation. This is less than twice the company's typical employee. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 5, 2018 07:30 am