App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Warburg may acquire an additional 20.5% stake in IndiaFirst from Andhra Bank

The sale is expected to bring in Rs 700 crore for state-run lender Andhra Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Warburg Pincus may soon emerge as the biggest shareholder in IndiaFirst Life Insurance, reports The Economic Times.

Private equity investor might acquire an additional 20.5 percent stake in the insurer from Andhra Bank, which currently holds a 30 percent stake in it. At present, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Warburg Pincus own 44 percent, 30 percent and 26 percent stake, respectively, in IndiaFirst.

The sale is expected to bring in Rs 700 crore for state-run lender Andhra Bank, the article quotes sources as saying.

Close

Earlier in February, Mauritius-based Carmel Point Investments India Pvt, owned by private equity funds that Warburg Pincus LLC manages, purchased 26 percent stake in IndiaFirst for Rs 710 crore, pushing the company's valuation up to Rs 2,800 crore.

related news

Following its merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda has become the country's third largest state-run lender. After its merger with Union Bank of India and Corporation Bank, following the Finance Minister's announcement, Andhra Bank will have to sell products of Star Union Daichi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Andhra Bank #Bank mergers #Bank Of Baroda #IndiaFirst Life Insurance #Warburg Pincus

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.