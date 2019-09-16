Warburg may acquire an additional 20.5% stake in IndiaFirst from Andhra Bank

Warburg Pincus may soon emerge as the biggest shareholder in IndiaFirst Life Insurance, reports The Economic Times.

Private equity investor might acquire an additional 20.5 percent stake in the insurer from Andhra Bank, which currently holds a 30 percent stake in it. At present, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Warburg Pincus own 44 percent, 30 percent and 26 percent stake, respectively, in IndiaFirst.

The sale is expected to bring in Rs 700 crore for state-run lender Andhra Bank, the article quotes sources as saying.

Earlier in February, Mauritius-based Carmel Point Investments India Pvt, owned by private equity funds that Warburg Pincus LLC manages, purchased 26 percent stake in IndiaFirst for Rs 710 crore, pushing the company's valuation up to Rs 2,800 crore.