Walmart opens 25th store in Indore

Walmart India opened its 25th cash-n-carry store in Indore July 3, its second store in the largest Central Indian city and the fourth in the state.

Opening the store, company president Krish Iyer said "they are quite satisfied with the business progress so far."

He also said the company is working on course to open stores in Warangal and Nizamabad in Telangana and Kurnool and Tirupati in Andhra by the end of this fiscal. It is present in nine states now.

He said each store needs Rs 50-60 crore investments and generates 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.