App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart opens 25th store in Indore

Opening the store, company president Krish Iyer said 'they are quite satisfied with the business progress so far.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Walmart India opened its 25th cash-n-carry store in Indore July 3, its second store in the largest Central Indian city and the fourth in the state.

Opening the store, company president Krish Iyer said "they are quite satisfied with the business progress so far."

He also said the company is working on course to open stores in Warangal and Nizamabad in Telangana and Kurnool and Tirupati in Andhra by the end of this fiscal. It is present in nine states now.

Close
He said each store needs Rs 50-60 crore investments and generates 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Business #Indore #Walmart

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.