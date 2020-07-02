App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people in next 3 years

The company said its Global Innovation Park (GIP) will house research and development and electronic manufacturing facilities with capacity to accommodate 1 lakh people over the next three years.

PTI

Electronics company VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people over the next three years and 10,000 people in the next 12 months, a top company official said on Thursday at the launch of its new facility.

The new facility, VVDN Global Innovation Park, spread over 10 acres in Manesar, Haryana was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing with wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company said in a statement.

"VVDN would hire 1 lakh people in next three years as we continue to grow in electronic design and manufacturing in India for both domestic and global customers," VVDN co-founder and CEO Bhupender Saharan said.

Close

The company said its Global Innovation Park (GIP) will house research and development and electronic manufacturing facilities with capacity to accommodate 1 lakh people over the next three years.

related news

Saharan also announced the plan to hire 10,000 employees in the next 12 months, it said.

"It is an achievement for Government of India's vision for an 'Atamanirbhar Bharat' when Indian tech companies like VVDN take on the challenge of designing and manufacturing high-tech electronic products and components in India and set their eyes for global success," the statement quoted Gadkari as saying.

Saharan said the inauguration of GIP is an important milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to help India emerge as a hub of engineering innovation excellence and robust manufacturing.

"This Global Innovation Park, along with 10 other R&D centres, 4 manufacturing facilities across the country, will help us to continuously innovate on the latest technologies especially in the 5G, WiFi, cloud, vision IOT space," he added.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #India #jobs #Narendra Modi #Nitin Gadkari #VVDN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.