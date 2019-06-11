App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voltas CFO Abhijit Gajendragadkar resigns

The board of the Tata Group firm June 11 also approved the proposal for Deputy Managing Director Anil George taking over the charge of CFO in place of Gajendragadkar, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Cooling products maker Voltas Ltd June 11 said its CFO Abhijit Gajendragadkar has resigned from the company.

"Abhijit Gajendragadkar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and KMP of the company has decided to pursue interests outside Voltas and would be relieved from his duties on 30th June, 2019," it said.

George will be re-designated as 'Deputy Managing Director and CFO' with effect from July 1, 2019, it said.

George, a chartered accountant, joined Voltas in July 2010 as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and CFO (designate).

He was appointed as the CFO of the company in May 2011 and promoted as President (Corporate Affairs) and CFO in August 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as Executive Director with effect from September 1, 2017 and as Deputy Managing Director with effect from February 10, 2018.

George is also on the board of various subsidiaries and joint venture companies of Voltas in India as well as overseas.
