Vistara to operate two daily flights on Delhi-Raipur route from March 31

Full-service carrier Vistara announced on Wednesday it will operate two daily flights between Delhi and Raipur from March 31. The departing time of the Delhi-Raipur flights would be 6.40 am and 6 pm, the airline said in a statement.

From Raipur to Delhi the departing time would be 8.55 am and 8.35 pm.

"Bookings are now open on all direct and indirect channels at an introductory all-inclusive one way fare in Economy Class starting Rs 2698," the airline said.

The Chhattisgarh capital would be Vistara's 23rd destination in the country.

"Vistara aims to serve the burgeoning industries and businesses based in Chhattisgarh by providing better connectivity and more travel options including the choice of three classes of travel, to customers travelling to and from Raipur," the airline said.

"With the city's stature as the state capital and its growing importance as a centre for major national and international investments, Raipur is a perfect fit into Vistara's growing network," it added.