Visit to his Rajasthan village and Chinese food in Philadelphia top Health Horizons CEO Rohit Shah's post-COVID wishlist

Rohit Shah is the co-founder and CEO of Health Horizons, which received Rs 2 crore in seed funding earlier this year.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Rohit Shah’s activity plan for a post-Covid world is as chill as the purported effects of the ingredient his company promotes – hemp, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa L. He is the co-founder and CEO of Health Horizons, which received Rs 2 crore in seed funding – excuse the pun – earlier this year. Hemp is the star ingredient in their line-up of nutritional and personal care products.

A conversation with the Meerut-based Shah on his wishlist for life after the current nightmare.

If COVID went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I would like to visit our native village in Rajasthan, Udaipur Shekhawati. It's been two years since we as a family last visited. It was like a family ritual to visit our ancestral homes every year, visit temples and spend some time away from the urban ways of living.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Hans Dynasty, a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia. First is obviously the taste and the peanut cold noodles they serve. The other reason is this is the place where it all started for me, ideating on our startup, taking a decision to move to India and work with Cannabis and hemp.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

I would like to invite Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He has been an inspiration for me and his teachings have played an important role in my life. He is one person I know who meets with every individual, whether he is a politician, businessman, farmer or prisoner, with the same enthusiasm and compassion. It’s something that’s very much needed to live a balanced life. I would like to explore such compassionate living more.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Would love to go on a meditation retreat to unwind and recharge, and to connect with nature.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I would like to take my family and co-workers on a camping trip in the forest. Build fires, cook, spend time in the woods and hear the birds sing.

What new skill would you like to learn?

Being near the ocean helps clear my thoughts. I would like to spend more time in the ocean and learn sailing. I have been putting this off for a long time now, but I think there's no tomorrow. So the next chance I get, I will spend some time learning to sail.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

‘Every Thing’s Gonna be Alright' by Bob Marley.

What bad habit or negative thing will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Depression. People in this pandemic have spent a lot of time alone in confined spaces, which was never experienced before. Now more than ever it’s important to talk about mental health and help individuals going through it.

Would your approach to money change after the pandemic? If yes, in what way?

Living paycheck to paycheck was always frowned upon. I think it’s important to start finding innovative ways to save and reinvest to create a safety net in times of need. It is also a time for people in power and who are financially sound to start a pool towards "what if" scenarios and use it to help others in times like these.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Become more sustainable. It’s evident how important it is for us to stop exploiting our planet.