Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga for three years

Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live streamed on Voot & Jio platforms. LaLiga this year is set commence on August 13.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Viacom18 Media on July 5 has announced that its youth brand MTV has partnered with LaLiga to bring the Spanish Football League exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years.

Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live streamed on Voot & Jio platforms. LaLiga this year is set commence on August 13.

The three-year exclusive partnership will give the network linear and digital rights across the Indian subcontinent.

Viacom18 will leverage its TV, digital and social assets to make LaLiga a household name in the region.

Currently in its 91st season, the iconic league is one of the most followed football events across the world and is home to Europe's finest talent and football clubs including Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, among others.

Close

Speaking about the association Oscar Mayo, LaLiga's executive director, said, "We are excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the LaLiga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India.

"Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Business #LaLiga #MTV #Viacom 18
