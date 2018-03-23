App
Mar 23, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta board panel approves Rs 4,500 NCD issue

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd today said its board committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

The company in a filing to the BSE said that the board-appointed committee of directors in a meeting today approved issuing "on a private placement basis up to 4,500 secured, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,500 crore".

Vedanta has operations across zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, copper, aluminium and commercial power segments.

