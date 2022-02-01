VECV sales up 4% at 5,228 units in January

MARKET NEWS

    VECV sales down 4% at 5,434 units in January

    The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,673 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    VE Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent decline in total sales at 5,434 units in January.

    Last month’s sales figure include 5,325 units of Eicher brand and 109 units of Volvo brand.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.