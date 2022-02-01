VECV sales up 4% at 5,228 units in January

Tata Motors | The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 1,516 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 72,229.3 crore from Rs 75,653.8 crore YoY.

VE Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent decline in total sales at 5,434 units in January.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,673 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Last month’s sales figure include 5,325 units of Eicher brand and 109 units of Volvo brand.