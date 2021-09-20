MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

VECV rolls out six new heavy duty trucks to cater to various segments

The company, which is already very strong in the mining space, now aims to bolster its presence in other segments like construction, haulage and e-commerce

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

Volvo Trucks India on Monday launched six heavy duty trucks to cater to various segments like mining, road construction, e-commerce and cargo transportation.

The company, which is already very strong in the mining space, now aims to bolster its presence in other segments like construction, haulage and e-commerce.

“We have started to focus on other growth areas like construction, irrigation, coal transportation, express cargo movement. We are trying to convince probable customers that if they start using these high-end trucks they can reduce their overall cost of ownership,” VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Managing Director and CEO, Vinod Aggarwal said during the online unveiling event of the new truck range.

Volvo Trucks India is a division of VECV.
 Aggarwal noted that the company has been successful in some of the sectors like road construction where it has been able to get orders after convincing the owners the benefits for going in for the high end trucks.

“As of now the market is very small, but we expect that with more and more development of infrastructure, road network, there will be more focus on productivity, profitability and timeliness. Our trucks are meant for those types of high standards. We expect this market will start moving up and the potential for Volvo trucks would keep improving,” he stated.

Higher Cost

Volvo Trucks cost over Rs 1 core and therefore the volumes are not quite big at the moment, Aggarwal said.

“We have around 85 per cent market share in the premium truck segment in the country... We expect the market size for this segment will keep going up because we are showing customers better profitability, productivity,” he added.

Volvo Trucks rolls out its product range from its factory at Hoskote, in Karnataka.

“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and these new range of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety. Backed by world class service, we now have a wider range of transport solutions to cater to the unique requirements of various applications in India,” Volvo Trucks India Senior Vice President B Dinakar noted.

The new truck range comes with more space, improved visibility, a new driver interface, enhanced safety and improved operational efficiency.

PTI
#Business #Companies #trucks #VECV
first published: Sep 20, 2021 03:18 pm

