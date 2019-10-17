App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Value Point partners Cisco to set up cyber security experience centre in Bengaluru

The new centre will showcase Cisco solutions and allied managed services that will enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms specific to their business requirements, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tech firm Value Point Systems has partnered with US-based Cisco to launch cyber security experience centre (CSEC) in Bengaluru.

The new centre will showcase Cisco solutions and allied managed services that will enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms specific to their business requirements, a statement said.

It will also highlight simulated real-time scenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and enable customers to get both advanced and hands-on understanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's security solutions, it added.

Close
"As security threats become more complex and persistent, they pose a serious, ongoing challenge. Value Point's Security Experience Centre showcases how customers can prepare themselves to combat new-age cyber threats," Cisco India and SAARC President Sameer Garde said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Business #Cisco #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.