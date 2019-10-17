Value Point partners Cisco to set up cyber security experience centre in Bengaluru

The new centre will showcase Cisco solutions and allied managed services that will enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms specific to their business requirements, a statement said.
Tech firm Value Point Systems has partnered with US-based Cisco to launch cyber security experience centre (CSEC) in Bengaluru.
It will also highlight simulated real-time scenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and enable customers to get both advanced and hands-on understanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's security solutions, it added.
